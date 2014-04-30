FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE CEO says there will be opportunities to modify Alstom bid
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

GE CEO says there will be opportunities to modify Alstom bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - General Electric said its effort to buy some activities of France’s Alstom was just beginning and there will be opportunities to modify its bid, Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said on French television on Wednesday.

Germany’s Siemens is also vying to buy parts of Alstom via an asset swap, and has seen its candidacy pushed by the French government eager to keep Alstom in European hands.

“The process is only beginning,” said Immelt through a translator on France 2 television.

”There will be other opportunities to modify, to improve“ the offer.”

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.