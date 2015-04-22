FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE to sell Czech bank unit in 2 years -Hospodarske Noviny paper
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

GE to sell Czech bank unit in 2 years -Hospodarske Noviny paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 22 (Reuters) - General Electric (GE) will sell its Czech banking unit within two years, the bank’s Chief Executive Sean Morrissey was quoted saying on Wednesday in newspaper Hospodarske Noviny.

The sale, estimated to be worth more than 20 billion crowns ($784 million), is part of a global push of GE to become a simpler industrial business instead of the current hybrid of banking and manufacturing.

GE Money Bank is the sixth-largest bank in the Czech market with around 1 million customers in the European Union member country of 10.5 million people.

$1 = 25.5260 Czech crowns Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Holmes

