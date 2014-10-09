FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE's data-analysis business on track to deliver $1 bln in sales
October 9, 2014 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

GE's data-analysis business on track to deliver $1 bln in sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said it was on track to generate more than $1 billion in revenue this year from its data-analysis business that helps improve asset performance management.

GE’s “Industrial Internet” business is powered by a software called Predix, which analyzes data that helps a client’s equipment run better, consume less fuel, receive service more efficiently and minimizes unplanned downtime.

The Predix software, which works by bring all of a company’s industrial machines into a cloud-connected system, would be available to any company in 2015, GE said in a statement. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

