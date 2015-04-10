FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. financial regulators have process for rescinding risk tags
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 10, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. financial regulators have process for rescinding risk tags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council has a process to evaluate changes at companies deemed “systemically important” and to consider rescinding those designations, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said on Friday.

The risk council has declared several nonbank financial firms to be so big that their failures could threaten markets. General Electric Co is selling most of its real estate portfolio and has said it would work with regulators to get that tag dropped from its finance unit, GE Capital. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.