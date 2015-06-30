FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's SMBC nears deal to buy GE's Europe private equity unit-source
June 30, 2015

Japan's SMBC nears deal to buy GE's Europe private equity unit-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is nearing a deal to buy General Electric Co’s European private-equity finance unit, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Japanese bank is expected to pay more than $2 billion for the unit, the person said.

The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said it could be announced as soon as Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1Km2vnD)

A GE spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumors or speculation. A Sumitomo Mitsui spokesman said nothing specific has been decided. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru and Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

