General Electric picks participants for GE9X engine on Boeing 777X

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - General Electric said on Thursday it picked Safran of France, Japan’s IHI and MTU Aero Engines Of Germany as key participants to work with GE on the GE9X engine that will power Boeing Co’s new 777X aircraft.

The 777X is Boeing’s latest twin-aisle jetliner program, due to enter service in 2020. On Wednesday, Dubai-based airline Emirates finalized plans to buy 150 of the aircraft, worth $56 billion at list prices, part of $100 billion in commitments to the plane announced at the program launch last November in Dubai.

“The program participants will play a very significant role combining for approximately 25 percent share in the GE9X program, which is in development for the Boeing 777X aircraft,” GE said in a statement. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott, Editing by Franklin Paul)