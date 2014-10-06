GE names top M&A exec as new healthcare head

NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Monday named its top deal-making executive as head of its healthcare business, saying that the unit’s prior chief is leaving the company.

John Flannery, 53, was appointed president and Chief Executive Officer of GE Healthcare, effective immediately. The U.S. conglomerate posted $18 billion in revenue last year for the healthcare segment, making it GE’s third-largest industrial business.

Flannery most recently was senior vice president of business development for GE, which recently included a key role in GE’s $16.9 billion purchase of the power assets of France’s Alstom . Previously, Flannery served as president and CEO of GE India and a senior leader at GE Capital.

Flannery replaces John Dineen, 51, a 28-year company veteran who GE said has decided to look at leadership opportunities outside the company. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)