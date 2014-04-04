FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aircraft leasing company GE Capital Aviation plans $700 mln HK IPO-IFR
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Aircraft leasing company GE Capital Aviation plans $700 mln HK IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS)plans to raise about $700 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The IPO could take place as soon as the second quarter of 2014, after the company gave up plans for a listing in Singapore of a business trust, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. GECAS has already filed a listing application with the Hong Kong stock exchange, IFR said.

Citigroup was hired to manage the GECAS IPO.

GECAS is the aviation leasing arm of General Electric Co . (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.