UPDATE 1-GE Capital Aviation says has no plans for Hong Kong offering
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-GE Capital Aviation says has no plans for Hong Kong offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds comments from GE Capital)

HONG KONG, April 4 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing company GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) said on Friday it has no plans for a Hong Kong initial public offering and has not hired banks to raise funds in an equity offering.

“GECAS did not file for an IPO on the Hong Kong exchange or elsewhere and is not raising equity through any public offering,” GE Capital said in an e-mailed statement.

“GECAS is an important part of GE Capital and a strong business franchise that is strategically aligned to our portfolio.”

Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Friday GECAS, the aviation leasing arm of General Electric Co, planned to raise about $700 million in a Hong Kong IPO, citing sources familiar with the plans.

IRF said the IPO could take place as soon as the second quarter of 2014, after the company gave up plans for a listing in Singapore of a business trust.

Reporting by Fiona Lau and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kim Coghill and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
