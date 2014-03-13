FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE's North American retail finance business files for IPO
March 13, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

GE's North American retail finance business files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s North American retail finance business filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The business will operate under a new name, Synchrony Financial, GE said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs & Co, JP Morgan, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters for the IPO, Synchrony’s filing showed. ()

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

