FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE sets Sept 4 deadline for bids on Japan leasing unit -sources
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

GE sets Sept 4 deadline for bids on Japan leasing unit -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co has set a Sept 4 deadline for the first round of bids for its Japanese leasing unit, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The U.S. company hopes to close the deal by the end of November, added one of the sources. The sources were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

GE is selling the unit’s machinery and automotive leasing operations, with assets worth about 500 billion yen ($4 billion) and about 1,000 employees, the sources said. The unit’s aircraft finance and real estate businesses will not be included in the sale, they added.

Several large Japanese financial institutions have expressed an interest in buying the operations, they said.

A GE representative in Japan could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 123.1500 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.