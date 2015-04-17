TRLPC-GE Capital sale shakes up U.S. middle market lending

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s plans to sell most of its finance unit, GE Capital, will create opportunities for new lenders in U.S. middle market leveraged loans as a dominant player in commercial lending and sponsor finance leaves the field.

GE announced plans on April 10 to shed approximately $200 billion in GE Capital assets, including its $74 billion U.S. commercial lending and leasing unit and its $16 billion sponsor finance business, which finances private equity buyouts.

The sponsor finance business includes GE Antares Capital and The Senior Secured Loan Program (SSLP), a lending platform jointly managed by GE Capital and Ares Capital which had $9.9 billion of funded commitments at December 31, 2014, according to Fitch Ratings.

GE Capital has already received significant interest from a range of potential buyers, a GE Capital spokesperson said.

GE’s retreat from lending and broader move to reduce its exposure to its finance arm comes as US regulators curb aggressive lending by financial institutions that could pose systemic risk.

The firm was designated as a non-bank SIFI, or Systemically Important Financial Institution, in July 2013 when the Financial Stability Oversight Council said that any material financial distress at General Electric Capital Corp (GECC) could pose a threat to U.S. financial stability due to its size and role in the global economy.

As a non-bank SIFI, the firm would be subject to regulatory capital, liquidity, stress testing, capital planning, risk management and other requirements under enhanced prudential standards proposed by the Federal Reserve Board in November 2014, GE said in its 2014 annual report.

GE said that it is now working with regulators to terminate the SIFI designation.

ONE OR MORE BUYERS

The key issues are whether GE will sell its multi-billion sponsor platform to one or several buyers and whether a bank or non-bank will purchase the assets, bankers and investors said.

“I think they’re going to try to sell the sponsor business as a business, but it’s possible they could separate the people from the assets, or divide the assets into categories,” said David Golub, president of credit asset manager Golub Capital.

“We’ve been asked if we would be an interested buyer, and the answer is yes.”

Citigroup and JP Morgan are advising GE on the sale of the sponsor finance business, market sources said.

There is considerable interest in the sponsor business from a range of institutions, including banks, although the most likely buyer is likely to be a large asset manager, private equity firm or insurance company, sources said.

Bank interest will depend on asset size, as banks also have to take regulatory considerations into account, they added.

Middle market loan pricing is not expected to change significantly if a regulated entity buys the syndicated loan portfolio assets, as banks benefit from similar funding costs, unlike non bank buyers, a banker said.

“The second possibility is that the buyer will be a nonbank, and then the key riddle for the buyer will be how to finance the business,” Golub said.

“GE has had the benefit of cheap capital - pre-crisis it was a AAA credit issuing commercial paper and post-financial crisis as a bank. A non-bank buyer will have a much higher cost of capital than GE.”

OPPORTUNITIES

Beyond the sale of GE Capital’s assets, GE’s exit will create opportunities for other lenders to gain ground in U.S. middle market lending, by competing for lead arranger mandates, pitching new business to GE’s existing portfolio companies or by winning larger allocations on deals, middle market lenders and investors said.

GE Capital Corp topped the U.S. Middle Market sponsored bookrunner league table in the first quarter of 2015 and arranged $1.48 billion of leveraged loans for middle market companies backed by private equity firms, giving a market share of 17.3 percent, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Middle market sponsor lending was fragmented before the financial crisis but has become increasingly concentrated among a handful of key lenders battling for market share, that includes GE as well Golub, Ares, NXT Capital and Madison Capital Funding.

GE Capital often makes large commitments and holds positions of $75-125 million in one loan, which are often split between its balance sheet and its co-investment vehicles.

GE’s absence going forward will free up paper for more investors to join leveraged loans where GE would previously have taken a substantial chunk, sources said.

U.S. middle market capacity and demand will not however be disrupted by the sale, an investor said.

“There are more than enough lenders willing to step in, put money to work and underwrite transactions,” he added.

Bankers said that the timing of the sale was favourable for GE as regulations bite and new middle market platforms compete for business.

Successful recent sales of GE’s Australia and New Zealand consumer lending business and a 2014 initial public offering of GE’s North American consumer business known as Synchrony Financial, show that asset valuations are strong and the market is receptive, the GE Capital spokesperson said.

GE said that it will retain its “vertical” financing businesses - GE Capital Aviation Services, Energy Financial Services and Healthcare Equipment Finance - which directly relate to its core industrial businesses. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)