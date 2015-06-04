FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mubadala GE joint venture says looks at options for future structure
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 4, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

Mubadala GE joint venture says looks at options for future structure

Stanley Carvalho, Archana Narayanan

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI/DUBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Mubadala GE Capital, a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi state-owned fund and General Electric’s finance business, is evaluating options for the future structure of the company, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that the joint venture was studying options in the wake of the U.S. conglomerate’s decision to exit most of its GE Capital operations. Two of the sources said Mubadala was actively seeking buyers for GE Capital’s shares in the joint venture.

“Given the strength of Mubadala GE Capital’s portfolio we are in the process of evaluating a range of options for the future structure of the business,” a spokesman for Mubadala GE Capital said.

GE said on April 10 it would shed the bulk of its finance arm to become a simpler industrial business. It will also return as much as $90 billion to shareholders. (Editing by David French. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.