GE creates digital unit, says energy management head to retire
September 14, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

GE creates digital unit, says energy management head to retire

Sept 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Monday it would bring its software and IT capabilities under one unit called GE Digital and announced a broader management shake-up, including the retirement of the head of its energy management division.

GE, which under Chief Executive Jeff Immelt has made a big bet on marrying software and analytics with its industrial products, will bring all of the digital capabilities from across the company into one organization, it said. The unit will be led by Bill Ruh, who has been GE’s software vice president and will become chief digital officer.

The U.S. conglomerate also announced that Mark Begor, GE’s head of energy management, would retire after 35 years with the company. Energy management is to expand significantly with GE’s impending acquisition of the grid business from France’s Alstom ; only last week Begor touted the deal at an RBC Capital investor conference.

Russell Stokes, GE’s transportation chief, will take over energy management, while Jamie Miller, chief information officer, will take over as head of transportation. The moves are effective Oct. 1. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Dan Grebler)

