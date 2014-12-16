GE expects 2015 industrials units profit to rise at least 10 pct

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said it expects profit from its industrial units to rise by at least 10 percent in 2015, as the conglomerate cuts reliance on its financial services business.

Earnings from its industrial units are expected to be $1.10-$1.20 per share next year, the company said in an investor presentation. (invent.ge/1sAVb1H)

The company forecast 2015 earnings of about $1.70-$1.80 per share, including earnings from GE Capital.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.79 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Sagarika Jaisinghani; Editing by Joyjeet Das)