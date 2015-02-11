General Electric to allow shareholders to nominate directors

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - General Electric Co. changed its bylaws earlier this month to create an easier path for shareholders to nominate directors to its corporate board, the company disclosed in a filing on Wednesday.

Under the new rules, a single shareholder or a group of up to 20 shareholders who own more than 3 percent of the company’s stock for at least three years will be allowed to nominate up to 20 percent of the board’s directors. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)