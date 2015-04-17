FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GE reports Q1 operating loss $1.08 per share
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GE reports Q1 operating loss $1.08 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - GE :

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding GE capital exit impacts

* Q1 operating loss per share $1.08

* Q1 GAAP loss per share from continuing operations $1.13 Q1 revenue $29.36 billion, down 12 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $34.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 Industrial Segment revenue $24.4 billion, -1 percent, +3 percent organic; FX impact of about $950 million GE says Q1 oil & gas revenue flat and operating profit +11 percent, on organic basis

* Says quarter-end record backlog of $263 billion, +7 percent versus. Q1 2014

* GE says Q1 industrial segment operating profit margins 14.6 percent, +120 BPS

* GE’s Immelt says “We are reshaping the company”

* Says GE Capital Q1 ENI (ex. liquidity) at $303 billion, -19 percent versus. Q1 2014

Source text: invent.ge/1OMsXIi

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.