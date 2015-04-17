FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE posts net loss on finance sale; industrial profit rises
April 17, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

GE posts net loss on finance sale; industrial profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Friday its quarterly industrial profit rose 9 percent as it focuses more on its manufacturing businesses, helped by improved profit margins.

Overall, GE posted a first-quarter net loss of $13.6 billion, or $1.35 per share. Results were weighed down by about $16 billion in charges tied to its exit of GE Capital assets, which the company disclosed last week in its surprise announcement to shed much of its finance business.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by W Simon

