GE posts net loss on finance sale; industrial profit rises

April 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Friday its quarterly industrial profit rose 9 percent as it focuses more on its manufacturing businesses, helped by improved profit margins.

Overall, GE posted a first-quarter net loss of $13.6 billion, or $1.35 per share. Results were weighed down by about $16 billion in charges tied to its exit of GE Capital assets, which the company disclosed last week in its surprise announcement to shed much of its finance business.