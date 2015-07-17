General Electric posts 5 pct rise in industrial profit

July 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said on Friday that its quarterly industrial profits rose 5 percent, as stronger performance in its power division offset weak oil segment results, and the company raised its 2015 outlook for its industrial manufacturing businesses.

GE posted a second-quarter net loss of $1.36 billion, or 13 cents per share. Results were weighed down by charges related to GE’s massive pullback from its financial services businesses announced in April.