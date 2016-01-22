FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Electric's industrial profit falls 8 pct
January 22, 2016 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

General Electric's industrial profit falls 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s quarterly profit in its industrial businesses fell 8 percent, hurt by weakness in its divisions catering to power and oil and gas industries.

The company, which has been cutting back on its financial services operations, said its industrial segment operating profit fell to $5.52 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $5.99 billion, a year earlier. (invent.ge/1OKM1VG)

Total profit rose to $6.28 billion, or 64 cents per share, from $5.15 billion, or 51 cents per share.

Total revenue rose 1.4 percent to $33.89 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

