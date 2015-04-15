GE CEO must convince skeptics his industrial strategy can win

April 15 (Reuters) - As General Electric Co stock soared last Friday to its biggest one-day gain in six years, investor Patrick Kaser’s fund made a choice: Sell it all.

Kaser, who manages Brandywine Global’s $7 billion large-cap value equity portfolio, said his fund unloaded its entire 6 million-share position after the U.S. conglomerate announced it would shed most of its GE Capital finance unit and focus on manufacturing turbines, locomotives, jet engines and other industrial goods. Other Brandywine funds still hold GE shares.

“The industrial businesses right now do face some meaningful challenges,” Kaser said. “The valuation at about $28 looked very fair, and we see better opportunities in the market.”

Kaser’s decision points to the challenge GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt faces going forward, starting with the company’s release of first-quarter results Friday. GE is expected to report profit of 30 cents a share before charges, down from 33 cents a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. GE said last week it will book a $16 billion charge related to the GE Capital divestitures in the first quarter.

As of midday Wednesday, GE shares had declined 3.1 percent since Friday, when they closed at $28.51 after an 11 percent surge on the divestiture news.

GE is projecting industrial earnings to rise by high single or low double-digit percentages a year through 2018, excluding share buybacks. The company last week backed its 2015 forecast of industrial earnings of $1.10 to $1.20 per share, which equates to an increase of at least 15 percent.

Weak oil prices and a strong dollar could make it tough to hit those goals. GE has forecast a drop of as much as 5 percent in profit and sales for its oil and gas unit, but some analysts say the decline will be worse.

“Everybody’s question top and center is what is really going to be the prospect in ‘15 for oil and gas?” said Nick Heymann, analyst at William Blair.

Meanwhile, the strong dollar helps European competitors in the healthcare and power industries. That puts more focus on Immelt’s promise to cut administrative spending toward a target of 12 percent of revenue in 2016.

“They are assuming the industrial side grows at a pretty good clip between now” and 2018, said Scott Lawson, vice president of investment management firm Westwood Holdings Group. “We’ll just have to see how it works out.” (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)