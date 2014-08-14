FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE in talks with Electrolux, others to sell appliances unit-sources
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

GE in talks with Electrolux, others to sell appliances unit-sources

Christine Murray, Soyoung Kim

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co is in talks with Sweden’s Electrolux AB and other parties to sell its household appliances unit, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The business sells home appliances under the GE Monogram, GE Cafe and Hotpoint brands and could be worth between $2 billion to $2.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be named because the matter is not public.

The U.S. diversified conglomerate is trying to sell its home appliances unit as Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt seeks to allocate resources to higher growth businesses.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that GE’s appliances unit had drawn interest from Electrolux and consumer development startup Quirky.

Representatives for GE and Electrolux did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Editing by Tom Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.