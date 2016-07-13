General Mills adds two Betty Crocker cake mixes to recall

(Reuters) - General Mills Inc said it was recalling two flavors of Betty Crocker cake mix in the United States and one in Canada as part of a recall of some flour products following an E. Coli outbreak.

The Party Rainbow Chip Cake Mix and Carrot Cake Mix were added to the recall after a General Mills supplier used Wondra flour, which was recalled on July 1, to manufacture flavored chips that are used in these mixes.

In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that flour produced at a General Mills plant in Kansas City, Missouri, was probably the source of an E.Coli outbreak that had sickened 38 people in 20 U.S. states.

About half of the 38 sickened people reported cooking with flour before becoming ill, General Mills previously said. About half of this group reported using a General Mills brand.

No illnesses reported to date have been connected to the cake mix brands, General Mills said in a statement on Monday, adding that none of the company's other mixes were included in this recall.