General Mills to cut 675-725 jobs under new restructuring plan
June 25, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

General Mills to cut 675-725 jobs under new restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, said it would cut 675-725 jobs in its international business under a new restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs and speeding up growth.

The restructuring is expected to result in savings of $45 million-$50 million per year, the company said on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1QRwARD)

The restructuring is expected to be completed by early fiscal 2017, the company said.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings

