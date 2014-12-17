FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Mills profit falls 37 percent on weak US demand
#Market News
December 17, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

General Mills profit falls 37 percent on weak US demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker cake mixes, reported a 37 percent fall in quarterly profit hurt by weak demand in the United States and slowing growth in Europe and Canada.

The company said net income attributable to General Mills fell to $346.1 million, or 56 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 23 from $549.9 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.4 percent to $4.71 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York)

