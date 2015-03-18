CORRECTED-General Mills sales drop for sixth straight quarter

(Corrects to “expects to complete the elimination of about 800 jobs” from “would cut a total of about 800 jobs” in the second paragraph)

March 18 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc, the maker of Bisquick and Betty Crocker cake mixes, reported lower sales for the sixth straight quarter, hurt by a stronger dollar.

The company also said on Wednesday that it expects to complete the elimination of about 800 jobs, primarily in the United States, by the end of fiscal 2015.

General Mills said in January that it would close plants in Midland, Ontario, Canada and New Albany, Indiana, cutting about 500 jobs.

The company’s sales outside the United States fell 7 percent in the third quarter ended Feb. 22.

Net income attributable to General Mills fell to $343.2 million, or 56 cents per share, from $410.6 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales declined 0.6 percent to $4.35 billion. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)