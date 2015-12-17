General Mills quarterly sales fall 6 pct

Dec 17 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc’s quarterly sales fell 6 percent, the second straight quarter of decline, hurt by a strong dollar and weak demand for snacks and baking products in the United States, its biggest market.

The Cheerios cereal maker said U.S. retail sales fell 4 percent in the second quarter ended Nov. 29.

The net income attributable to General Mills rose to $529.5 million, or 87 cents per share, from $346.1 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.42 billion from $4.71 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)