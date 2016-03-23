FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Mills sales miss on strong dollar, weak U.S. demand
March 23, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

General Mills sales miss on strong dollar, weak U.S. demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weaker sales in the United States.

Net income attributable to General Mills rose to $361.7 million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $343.2 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net sales fell 8 percent to $4 billion, falling for the third quarter in a row.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.08 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

