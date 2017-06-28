BRIEF-McKesson reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance
* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.14, revenue view $205.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the company kept a tight lid on costs and cut back on promotions.
Net income attributable to General Mills rose to $408.9 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 28, from $379.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales fell 3.1 percent to $3.81 billion, capping two years of falling quarterly sales.
General Mills and other U.S. packaged food makers have focused on reining in costs to counter soft demand due to a shift among consumers to fresh foods and items seen as healthier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)