CORRECTED-General Mills profit rises as costs fall
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-General Mills profit rises as costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 4 to say net sales fell 2.9 percent to $4.28 billion, not 2.8 percent to $4.41 billion)

June 25 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc reported a 10.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

Selling, general and administrative costs fell about 7 percent in the fourth quarter ended May 25.

Net income rose to $404.6 million, or 65 cents per share, in the quarter, from $366.3 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, whose brands include Cheerios cereals and Betty Crocker baking products, said net sales fell 2.9 percent to $4.28 billion.

Sales in its U.S. branded goods retail business fell 1 percent to $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

