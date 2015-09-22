General Mills Q1 profit rises

Sept 22 (Reuters) - General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt, reported a 23.6 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher sales of its cereals, meals and yogurts in the United States.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $426.6 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 30, from $345.2 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 1.4 percent to $4.21 billion, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)