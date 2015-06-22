GM plans new vehicle program for Michigan plant, to add 300 jobs

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Monday announced it will add 300 jobs and spend $245 million for an “all-new vehicle program” at its Orion Assembly plant near Detroit.

GM would not reveal the name or type of vehicle program, but said production would begin in three to four years. It is not part of the previously announced plans for the same plant to build the Bolt, a smaller electric vehicle, a GM spokesman said.

The investment is part of a previously announced $5.4 billion of spending planned for GM’s U.S. manufacturing in the next three years. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)