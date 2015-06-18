FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-General Motors credit ratings raised to 'BBB-' by Fitch
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-General Motors credit ratings raised to 'BBB-' by Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

June 18 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Thursday that Fitch Ratings had raised the credit ratings of both GM and GM Financial to investment grade.

The new ratings are 'BBB negative' with a stable outlook, GM said. (bit.ly/1L3cTkU)

Fitch, the last of the three major ratings agencies to bring GM’s credit ratings to investment grade, cited a “fundamental improvement” in the company’s core business over the past several years as one of the reasons for the upgrade.

The agency said it was confident GM had the financial flexibility to navigate issues related to its recall of vehicles last year, while maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.

GM recalled more than 2.5 million vehicles in 2014 after accidents that caused more than 40 deaths. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.