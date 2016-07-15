FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Motors escapes some claims from 2014 recalls
July 15, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

General Motors escapes some claims from 2014 recalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed some claims brought against General Motors by customers seeking to recoup vehicle values that they say were lost due to more than 70 recalls in 2014, including one for a faulty ignition-switch.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan dismissed racketeering and some state-law claims, and said plaintiffs' pursuit of damages based on an alleged reduction of resale value due to a diminishment of GM's reputation was "unsound." Plaintiffs' lawyers said they were seeking as much as $10 billion in damages in the proposed class actions, which were consolidated before Furman in federal court.

Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Tom Brown

