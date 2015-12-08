FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-General Atlantic names Jorn Nikolay as managing director
December 8, 2015

MOVES-General Atlantic names Jorn Nikolay as managing director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Private equity firm General Atlantic LLC named Jorn Nikolay as managing director and Roni Elchahal, Andrew Ferrer and Rajat Sood as principal, effective Jan. 1.

Nikolay, who joined General Atlantic in 2008, currently leads the firm’s Munich office, the company said on Tuesday.

Elchahal is currently responsible for General Atlantic’s Europe, Middle East and Africa capital partnering effort based in London. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

