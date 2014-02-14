General Dynamics wins Canadian order worth up to $13 bln

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker General Dynamics Corp said on Friday it had won a contract valued at up to $13 billion from the Canadian government to build military and commercial vehicles for an international customer.

General Dynamics said the 14-year contract had an initial value of $10 billion, but could be worth up to $13 billion if all options were exercised.

The company did not identify the customer, but Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast issued a statement saying the vehicles would be sold to Saudi Arabia. He described the deal as the largest export win in Canada’s history.