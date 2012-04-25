FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Dynamics sees budget anxiety slowing orders
April 25, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 5 years ago

General Dynamics sees budget anxiety slowing orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Chief Executive Jay Johnson told analysts on a conference call:

- that he saw continuing risk in the shorter-cycle information systems business, where anxiety about the federal budget has been slowing government orders

- that lower revenues in that division were largely due to timing issues, but contract award activity had begun to pick up in recent weeks

- that he saw a great deal of continued uncertainty in the company’s defense businesses, but aerospace sales were expected to keep growing

- the company said a $67 million charge in its European combat business stemmed from an isolated human error in accounting for accrual of earnings last year.

