General Dynamics "very, very focused" on cutting costs-CEO
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

General Dynamics "very, very focused" on cutting costs-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp remains “very, very focused” on cutting overhead costs across the company as part of its ongoing drive to improve operating margins and increase competitiveness, Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic said on Wednesday.

“Going after overhead is critical to margin expansion in the down environment,” Novakovic told an analysts call. “So you ... better believe that we’re going to be very, very focused on taking costs out and we’ve done it. And we’ll continue to do it.”

Novakovic said cutting costs has also made the company more competitive and allowed it to win more orders.

She said General Dynamics would continue to reduce its workforce as needed in the current budget environment but declined to forecast any specific areas targeted for layoffs.

