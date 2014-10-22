FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
General Dynamics lifts EPS guidance, sees strong aerospace orders
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 22, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

General Dynamics lifts EPS guidance, sees strong aerospace orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp on Wednesday raised its guidance for earnings per share in the full 2014 year to $7.60 to $7.70, up about $0.25 from its earlier forecast.

Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic told analysts on an earnings call that the company had raised its guidance due to higher revenues, the expectation of higher operating earnings in three of the company’s four divisions and a modestly lower tax rate.

Novakovic also said she expected the aerospace sector to see “very strong” orders in the fourth quarter after the introduction of two new aircraft this month. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.