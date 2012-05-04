FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Dynamics asks shareholders to reject mini-tender offer
May 4, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

General Dynamics asks shareholders to reject mini-tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp asked its shareholders to reject a mini-tender offer by TRC Capital that valued the defense contractor’s shares below its current market price.

General Dynamics said it received a notification of an unsolicited offer by TRC to buy up to 2 million shares at $66.95 per share.

The company’s shares closed at $67.05 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Mini-tender offers are designed to seek to acquire less than 5 percent of a company’s outstanding shares, thereby avoiding many disclosure and procedural requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that apply to offers for more than five percent.

