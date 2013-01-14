General Dynamics notifies 139 Alabama workers of pending layoffs

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp on Monday said it notified 139 of its employees at the U.S. Army Depot in Anniston, Alabama last week that they face layoffs beginning in March due to a reduction in the company’s production of Stryker vehicles.

General Dynamics issued notices to the workers under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining (WARN) Act, notifying them that the expected layoffs will kick in from March through April, said company spokesman Peter Keating.

The company already laid off 98 people at the facility last year. The latest layoff notices will reduce the number of General Dynamics workers from just over 400 now to around 260, Keating said. He said additional layoffs may be announced later, depending on the level of work to be done at the facility.