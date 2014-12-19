General Dynamics wins $498 mln deal for 4th US Navy ship

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Corp a contract valued at $498 million to build a fourth amphibious assault ship that will serve as a floating base for military operations, the U.S. Defense Department said on Friday.

The contract, which runs through March 2018, covers work by General Dynamics’ National Steel and Shipbuilding Co (NASSCO) unit on a fourth Mobile Landing Platform Afloat Forward Staging Base for the Navy.