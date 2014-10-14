Gulfstream launches new jets, gets orders from Flexjet, Qatar Airways

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, a unit of General Dynamics Corp, said it had launched two new business jets, the G500 and G600, and received orders for up to 70 aircraft from Flexjet LLC and Qatar Airways.

Dallas-based Flexjet LLC, a provider of fractional jet ownership and leasing services, will order up to 50 aircraft, including the G450, the G500 and G650, Gulfstream said.

Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, will order up to 20 Gulfstream aircraft, including the newly launched wide-cabin G500 and the flagship G650ER. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)