FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gulfstream launches new jets, gets orders from Flexjet, Qatar Airways
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Gulfstream launches new jets, gets orders from Flexjet, Qatar Airways

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp, a unit of General Dynamics Corp, said it had launched two new business jets, the G500 and G600, and received orders for up to 70 aircraft from Flexjet LLC and Qatar Airways.

Dallas-based Flexjet LLC, a provider of fractional jet ownership and leasing services, will order up to 50 aircraft, including the G450, the G500 and G650, Gulfstream said.

Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, will order up to 20 Gulfstream aircraft, including the newly launched wide-cabin G500 and the flagship G650ER. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.