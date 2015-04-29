FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
General Dynamics beats Street with higher earnings, revenues
April 29, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

General Dynamics beats Street with higher earnings, revenues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. weapons maker General Dynamics Corp reported higher-than-expected earnings, revenues and margins for the first quarter, sending its shares higher in pre-market trading.

General Dynamics, maker of Gulfstream business jets, ships, tanks and other military equipment, said net earnings rose 20 percent to $716 million, or $2.14 per share, from $595 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier. Revenues rose 7.1 percent to $7.78 billion from $7.26 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $1.94 and revenues of $7.42 billion.

The company said operating margins grew in three of its four business groups, rising to 13.2 percent company-wide from 12 percent in the first quarter of 2014. Shares were up 1.3 percent at $135.20 in pre-market trading. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul)

