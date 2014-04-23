FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-General Dynamics quarterly earnings rise
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-General Dynamics quarterly earnings rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from release, analyst reaction)

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Reuters) - General Dynamics, maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, and said a $10 billion order from Canada helped boost its backlog by 22 percent.

The company reported a four percent increase in first-quarter net earnings to $595 million, or $1.71 per share, from $571 million, or $1.62 per share in the same period one year ago.

Quarterly revenue fell one percent to $7.3 billion, with a 20 percent jump in aerospace sales offsetting a drop of 8 percent from the combined defense divisions.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $1.64 and sales of $7.2 billion.

Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic highlighted improved operating margins, which rose 50 basis points to 11.9 percent in the quarter, and said the company remained committed to a “robust” operating performance.

The aerospace division boosted its operating margin by over 9 percent to 19 percent, and the marine systems division showed a 6 percent gain, but the combat systems division reported a 25 percent drop in its margins to 10.3 percent.

General Dynamics said its backlog at the end of the quarter was $56 billion, up from $46 billion at the end of last year.

The company did not provide any updated guidance for the full year.

Rob Stallard, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, described higher-than-expected aerospace operating margins as a “standout” and said the company’s guidance for the full year now appeared conservative.

In January, the company forecast 2014 earnings per share of $6.80 to $6.85, a slight drop from $7.03 in 2013. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul and Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.