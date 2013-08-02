FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2013 / 9:26 PM / in 4 years

General Dynamics wins $212 mln contract for U.S. destroyer deckhouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. military shipbuilder General Dynamics Corp has won a contract valued at $212 million to design and construct a new steel deckhouse for the third Zumwalt-class destroyer it is building in Bath, Maine, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

The fixed-price contract, which carries an incentive fee, also covers construction of a new aft peripheral launch system to launch missiles from the ship.

The contract runs through December 2016, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons deals.

