WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Corp has won a contract worth $663 million for work on another DDG-51 destroyer for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The deal is a modification to a previously awarded contract that exercises options for construction, engineering and design work on DDG 116, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

It said the contract ran through August 2018.