BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care and Credit Agricole Assurances acquire Generale de Sante
October 2, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ramsay Health Care and Credit Agricole Assurances acquire Generale de Sante

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Generale de Sante SA :

* Says Ramsay Health Care and Credit Agricole Assurances, a subsidiary of Credit Agricole, acquired a majority stake in Generale de Sante

* Transaction was implemented yesterday at a price of 16 euros per share

* Ramsay and Credit Agricole Assurances hold in total 83.4 pct of share capital and 75.7 pct of voting rights

* Has also signed a new syndicated loan agreement comprising various facilities for a maximum total of 1.075 billion euros due in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

