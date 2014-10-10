FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE unit in talks to buy Milestone Aviation - WSJ
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

GE unit in talks to buy Milestone Aviation - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - General Electric Co’s finance arm is in talks to buy Milestone Aviation Group Ltd, as the U.S. conglomerate looks to expand its aircraft-leasing operation into helicopters, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The purchase price for Milestone could be more than $2.5 billion, according to some of the people, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1q9DXl7)

Milestone, co-founded by NetJets Inc founder Richard Santulli, has announced plans for an initial public offering of stock, according to the report.

Buying Milestone, the world’s largest helicopter-leasing company by fleet value, would broaden GE Capital Aviation Services’ portfolio beyond the competitive plane-leasing business, as it currently owns no helicopters, the Journal said.

“As a matter of policy, we don’t comment on market rumors or speculation,” a spokeswoman for Milestone Aviation said.

Officials at General Electric were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

