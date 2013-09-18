General Electric names new oil and gas head

Sept 18 (Reuters) - General Electric Co said it named Lorenzo Simonelli as chief executive of its oil and gas business, replacing Dan Heintzelman, who takes over as vice chairman of the company.

Russell Stokes will replace Simonelli as CEO of GE Transportation.

“Lorenzo transformed GE Transportation from a North American rail business to a global transportation equipment and solutions provider,” said Jeff Immelt, chief executive of GE, which is focusing on its core industrial sectors such as energy.